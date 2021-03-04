Superintendent William Sexton and Board of Education employees are making some headway into repairs at Ramsey Ballpark.

The Tiger softball field is being cleaned up and the outfield fence is in the process of being put back up.

"Once we get the softball field completed we will start on the Tiger baseball field," the superintendent said while covered nearly head to toe with mud from working the past two days at the field.

We will have more updates on the progress soon as this is a developing story.

