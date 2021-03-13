On March 4, 2021 at approximately 4:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Trent Richie, 27 of Belles Fork Road. The arrest occurred on Belles Fork Road when Sheriff Robinson was dispatched to a complaint on the above mentioned subject. Upon arrival, Sheriff Robinson located the individual inside a residence and through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the subject had numerous warrants for his arrest.
Trent Richie, 27 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking (Warrant of Arrest)
• Theft by Unlawful Taking (Warrant of Arrest)
• Theft by Unlawful Taking (Warrant of Arrest)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.