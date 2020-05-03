A state Republican lawmaker is drawing criticism after posing for a photo during a protest Saturday at the capitol in Frankfort.
21st District Representative Savannah Maddox is under fire along with three other Republican legislators.
Maddox, of Dry Ridge, told the crowd of nearly 1,000 that no one can force her to get a vaccine when it is developed.
She also is drawing criticism from her own party after she was pictured standing next to a woman wearing military-style gear and carrying a gun while flashing a hand signal associated with white supremacist groups.
"This is sickening. Reprehensible," tweeted Jeff Hoover, a former speaker of the Kentucky House. "The finger gesture means white supremacy. Are you kidding me? An elected state representative posing for a photo with this gesture? I ask @SavannahLMaddox @KYHouseGOP @KYGOP to immediately denounce this photo."
In a second tweet, Hoover called on the state's Republican Party to withhold any campaign funds from Maddox "until she strongly condemns this photo and what it stands for."
In a response posted four minutes after Hoover's first tweet, Maddox said she was unaware of the significance of the hand symbol. She also criticized Hoover, who stepped down as speaker in 2018 after acknowledging he settled sexual harassment claims with a female Republican staffer, for jumping to conclusions.
After Hoover responded with another call to condemn the photo and hand gesture, Maddox posted a stronger statement against the gesture while lobbing another critique at Hoover.
"I denounce ALL emblems of white supremacy or any symbol of cultural, ethnic, or racial marginalization without question — but I do find it interesting that you’re intimately familiar with symbols of white supremacy where I’m having to research what this gesture even means," Maddox tweeted at Hoover.
As of Sunday afternoon, the photo was not posted on Maddox's Facebook page, but screenshots circulated on Twitter show it previously posted there. Tara Brandau, the woman in the photo making the hand gesture, posted the picture to her Facebook page with an endorsement of Maddox.
Brandau lists her hometown as Live Oak, Florida, on her Facebook page, which includes photos of her at several recent protests of coronavirus restrictions in other states. Brandau posted another picture to her Facebook page with a group of people at the Kentucky protest wearing military-style gear, several of whom are flashing the same "OK" hand gesture, which has become a prominent symbol of white supremacist groups in recent years, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.