Beth White, wife of county attorney Joe White, feels it’s time for Republican women in Clay County to organize.
She recently held the first meeting of the Clay County Republican Women’s Club and is in the beginning stages of what will eventually be a very active club.
“The idea for the Clay County Republican Women's Club began after attending the 5th District Republican Lincoln Day Dinner in March,” White said. “While attending the annual dinner, I kept hearing things women throughout our district were doing for the Republican Party. The idea to start a club in Clay County formed! I mentioned it to others, and they were excited about the idea....and so the process began. I started researching information and talked to a leader in a neighboring county as well as the president of the state organization.”
Ten members were required to form the club. They had twenty members join at their first meeting!
There are three tiers to the Republican Women's Club. The local--Clay County Republican Women, the state--Kentucky Federation of Republican Women and the national--National Federation of Republican Women. The goals for the Clay County Republican Women's Club are to be involved, to inform, and focus on supporting republican candidates that are seeking offices.
“For example, we want to support whoever our state votes for as the Republican candidate for governor,” White said. “We also want to be more involved in aiding our younger people in getting registered to vote when that time comes around, and we plan to be present in our communities in many ways to support the foundational beliefs of the Republican party and to support each other.”
As time passes, they want to invite candidates and other friends of the Republican Party to speak to their group. There is a $35.00 fee to join.
“We wish we could waive it, but as we want to be affiliated with the State Republican Women's group, there must be a fee,” White said. “$30.00 of that will go to the state and national federation, while the other $5.00 will remain with our local group. We will be meeting once a month. Our next meeting is set for May 23 at 5:15 at the local park. After this, our meetings will resume at the Community Room above the Clay County Public Library. We are creating a Facebook page, which we will share once it is ready. Our events will be shared there and through email.”
“We hope other women will join us in support of our traditional Republican ideas that are so important in protecting our way of life and our future!” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.