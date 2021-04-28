Clay is one of nine counties that will receive federal help from the floods in March.
President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration that includes individual assistance for people in nine counties whose homes were flooded, according to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Clay, along with, Breathitt, Lee, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin and Powell are the counties receiving help.
Clay County has received three federal declared disasters in relations to the Feburary ice storm and the March flooding. Two of the declarations are directly related to Public Assistances which will aid in the repair of roads, bridges, tree removal, and other municipality damage that occurred due to the weather-related event.
The third declaration is for Individual Assistances, this assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.
Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (local time) seven days a week until further notice.
Individual assistance is a grant that doesn’t have to be repaid. The limit on it is $35,500, according to Kentucky Emergency Management.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will make a number of counties eligible for its disaster loan program, under which owners of rental properties can apply for low-interest loans to deal with flood damage.
Public assistance is federal money to help government agencies, non-profits such as electric cooperatives, and schools with costs from the flooding, such as repairing roads and waterlines, clearing landslides and removing debris.
Clay County was devastated from the floods occurring between February 26 thru March 1 as some areas received more than seven inches of rain.
The flooding also caused the South Fork of the Kentucky River to hit a new record flood state at Booneville.
