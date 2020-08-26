The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a asphalt resurfacing project starts Wednesday, August 26 on a portion of KY 2000 (mile points 6.0 – 9.0) in Clay County.

The section of roadway will be closed Wednesday, August 26, Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

