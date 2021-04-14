Just over 10 miles of rural secondary state roads will be resurfaced this summer.
Colby Nicholson, Manchester Section Engineer with the District 11 Transportation Cabinet, addressed fiscal court members on the roads Thursday during their regular scheduled meeting.
The roads set for resurfacing are:
•Ky. 3476- (Gray Fork Road) from the junction of Ky. 687 to the junction of Ky. 638 for 1.440 miles at a cost of $176,513.00.
•Ky. 149-(Lockard’s Creek) from milepoint zero at the junction of U.S. 421 for 4.81 miles to the Hal Rogers Parkway exit off Ky. 149 at a cost of $535,568.00.
•Ky. 1524 (Brightshade) from milepoint 2.0 to milepoint 4.065 at a cost of $242,252.00.
•Ky. 577 milepoint 0 to milepoint 0.936 at a cost of $106,881.00.
•Ky. 638 at the Clay-Laurel line to milepoint 1.472 at a cost of $169,400.00.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.