Reuben Allen, 72, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, December 1st, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Reuben was born in Oneida, KY on July 6, 1950, a son of the late Hughes and Stella Collins Allen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Abayomi Allen.
Reuben is survived by his daughters: Mary Allen of Manchester, KY, and Tina Fitzpatrick of Follansbee, WV.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Kiera Barrett, Logan Daugherty, Brendan Daugherty, Kynan (Tristen) Daugherty, Cheyenne Daugherty, Katelyn Allen, Tessa Roberts, and Brent House; his great-grandchildren: Addison Daugherty, Erin Daugherty, Marlene Daugherty, and Daryl Daugherty; and the following brothers and sisters: Alma Roberts, Larry Allen, Patricia Hacker, Mabel Findell, Melissa Rowland, Anthony Allen, and Cindy Hill.
In addition to his wife and parents, Reuben was preceded in death by his son, Reuben Christopher Allen; and his sisters: Ann Allen Eades, Mary Alice Mills, and Diane Allen.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 7th at Britton Funeral Home, with J.C. Stevens and Anthony Lovett officiating. Burial will follow at the AR Dyche Cemetery in London, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
