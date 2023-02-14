Reuben Grant Hacker peacefully entered eternal life February 12, 2023 in Lexington, KY. He was born November 17, 1947 in Detroit, MI to the union of the late Tolman and Hattie Combs Hacker.
He leaves surviving two sisters, Tolene (Wendell) Pitts, Richmond, KY and Malvery (Clint) Harris, Manchester, KY. The following nieces and nephew, Geri Pitts Harrison (Mike) Irvine, KY, Crosby Grant Harris (Kayla) Science Hill, KY, and Lydia Combs Wright (Toby) Harrogate, TN. Also surviving are one great niece and two great nephews, Madison Harrison and fiancé Kimball Foley, Greg Harrison, and August Clay Wright. In addition, he leaves many cherished cousins and friends.
Reuben was reared in Oneida, KY and graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute. He went on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University with an accounting and business education degree. He was inducted into the Armed Forces as a Second Lieutenant where he proudly served during the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne Division as a unit commander and a platoon leader after obtaining infantry and jungle certification. He was honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant.
Reuben taught and coached basketball at Oneida Baptist Institute for one year. He then worked in hospital administration in Houston, TX, Rocky Mount, NC, and Richmond, VA. Upon return to Clay County he worked as a finance officer for Daniel Boone Development and Clay County Board of Education. Reuben was recently recognized as a 50 year member of Oneida Masonic Lodge #736. After retirement he moved to The Villages, FL. Due to unexpected health issues he returned to Kentucky to live the remainder of his life being close to family and friends.
Funeral services for Reuben Hacker will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 P. M. at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ken Bolin will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oneida Cemetery in the Oneida Community.
Visitation will begin after 12:00 P. M. with a Masonic Service beginning at 1:50 P. M. Wednesday before the funeral at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
