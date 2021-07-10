The Rev. John C. Sanderson, 80, of Bardstown, a true man of God, went to his heavenly home on July 6, 2021. He was born July 24, 1940, in Detroit. He married his wife of 57 years in 1964.
He impacted many people with his gentleness, intelligence, warmth, and sense of humor. He was known as a Reverend, a teacher, a mentor and even a missionary to many people in Kentucky, Mississippi, Vermont and Trinidad.
As a high school history teacher for over 20 years in Oneida, Ky., he mentored students, taught drama, ran the concession stand at ball games, sponsored the senior class trips to Washington, D.C., and he often preached the school's chapel service.
Later, he gave up teaching to become pastor at two churches in Clay County. A few years later, he moved to Mississippi to become pastor of Batesville Presbyterian Church. While in Batesville he had a local radio program and he served as a community leader in many ways such as being on the MS Foster Review Board. He then felt the call to pastor a church in Vermont, a state he had always wanted to live in. There he became pastor of Barnet Presbyterian Church, and a beloved member of that tight-knit community. He taught history classes to inmates working their GED at the local prison. After 10 years, he returned to Kentucky and began pastoring at Bardstown Presbyterian. This was his final church assignment. In addition to preaching, he was a familiar face every week at the Flaget Memorial Hospital as a volunteer greeter. He also enjoyed the fellowship of the local Ministerial Association.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Voris and Lois Sanderson; and his brother, Robert Sanderson.
He is survived by his wife, Hannah Trigg Sanderson; his two sons, Scott Sanderson and Jay Sanderson; and his two daughters, Carol Sanderson and Kimberly Sanderson (though they married into the family, he did not consider them in-laws). He is also survived by one grandson, Korbin Sanderson.
He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, a great dad, and a super granddaddy, who loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
His funeral will be noon, July 10, at First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown. The Rev. Eldon Morgan will officiate.
Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 10, at The First Presbyterian Church of Bardstown.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Navigator, Voice of the Martyrs, and Feed America.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
