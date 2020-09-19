Rev. Johnny A. Benge, age 69, of London, Kentucky departed from this life on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
He leaves behind two sons, Rev. Johnny Ray Benge & wife Samantha, and Joseph Lee Benge, all of London, KY; two sisters, Connie Ghent of Hamilton, OH and Janet Abner of London, KY; one gracious grandson, Caleb James Benge, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Sue Saylor-Benge; his parents, William Clarence Benge and Bobby Jean Cupp Benge; his sister, Alma Buttrey; his grandson, Logan Joseph Benge.
In addition to his love for God and ministry, and Pastor of the Gospel Tabernacle Church of God, he was employed by the Northstar Maintenance Group LLC and retired from Parsley Tire as a Recap Shop manager.
Funeral services for Rev. Johnny A. Benge will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour also at the funeral home. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
