Rev. Sill Lee, age 81 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester. He was born on Tuesday, May 10, 1938 at Bar Creek in Manchester, Kentucky to Will and Verdie (Wynn) Lee. He was the pastor for over 50 years at Big Creek Holiness Church. He was also a coal miner.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Sally (Gray) Lee and his children: Jimmy Lee, Sillus Lee, Jr., and Connie Farmer and her husband Russ; two grandchildren: Kimberly Hamilton and husband Michael; and Madison Lee; one step-grandson: Robbie Hauser and wife Joann; two step-great grandsons: Alex and Carter. Also surviving are these sisters: Mary Jane Gibbons, Goldie Lee, Hazel Fields and one brother-in-law that he raised and loved as his own: James Gray and wife Linda.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Will and Verdie Lee; his son: Johnny Lee; and these sisters: Della Spurlock, Susie Lee, Martha Grubb, and Delphia Davidson.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services, visitation and burial for Rev. Sill Lee will be private.
