Rev. Willie Napier of Essie, Ky., Born June 24, 1929 in Leslie county, KY., the son of the late Farmer Napier & Orpha Bailey Napier passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his residence. He was 92 years old. Willie was a lifelong resident of Leslie county. By occupation he was a retired Coal Miner. Willie enjoyed gardening, raising flowers, yard work, hunting, and fishing. His main focus was Pastoring and caring for Sheep Shelter Holiness Church which he and his wife Lona founded 24 years ago with its first service in May of 1998, as well as visiting the sick and caring for his family.
Willie was preceded in death by his parents, one son Phillip Bert Napier, grandchildren David Wayne Napier and Austin William Napier, great-grandchildren Brady Wayne Couch and Freddie Wayne Noah Napier. Four Brothers Bobby, Edward, James, and Donald Napier. Two sisters Kathleen Beder and Shirley Napier. He leaves the following relatives surviving; loving and devoted wife of the past 67 years, Lona Howard Napier, three sons David Wayne Napier & Polly, Daniel Napier & Teresa, and Willie Napier Jr., all of Essie, KY., one daughter Mary Ruth Roark & Manford of Essie, KY. Grandchildren Misty Couch & Brady, Billy Napier & Amanda, Dana Hill & Robyn, Leandra Feltner & Chris, Rachel Butler & Matthew, Catrina Osborne & Mark, Judy Napier & James, Lona Jacquelyn Craft & Neil, Kenna Napier, Manford Daniel Roark, Sara Beth Roark, Kaitlin Hill, Courtney Begley, Cheyenne King, and Matthew Hacker. Great-grandchildren David Wayne Couch, Joshua Couch, Polly Ann Couch, Jade Craft, Jaxon Craft, Addison Causey, Austin Napier, Gabriel Walker, Natalie Walker, Madelyn Walker, Austin Osborne, Trevor Osborne, Hailey Napier, Kaylee Hill, Harmony Hacker, Colton Begley, Preston Begley, Owen Truitt, Kenadie Begley, and Everleigh Hacker. Also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral: Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Sheep Shelter Holiness Church, Essie, KY.
Ministers: Stephen Vaughan accompanied by other Holiness Ministers.
Visitation: Friday, June 24, 2022 starting at 1:00 P.M. at the Sheep Shelter Holiness Church, Essie, KY.
Interment: Austin William Napier Family Cemetery, Essie, KY.
Pallbearers: Manford Daniel Roark, Billy Napier, Dana Hill, Neil Craft, and James Napier.
Honorary Pallbearers: David Napier, Daniel Napier, and Willie Napier Jr.
You may send your condolences to the family @dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com
