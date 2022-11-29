(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Revenge is a dish best served cold, and the Tigers sent Pineville packing 66-60 to win their season opener at home. Pineville had previously bested the Tigers last season in the opener, but Clay County made sure to not allow that to happen again.
The win was narrow, as Pineville chipped away the entire contest not allowing big Clay to put them out for good. Clay led 17-10 after the first quarter, which began with a Tiger 11-0 run to start the contest. Pineville finally found the scoreboard with a minute to go, settling in with some deep three pointers from Sawyer Thompson. Thompson led Pineville with 27 points, being the proverbial thorn in the Tigers side.
Clay County was led by a herculean effort from Hayden Harris, who poured in a double-double with 26 points, and 13 rebounds. Ethan Jackson added 12 of his own, being the only other Tiger who reached double figures. Grayson Hooker and Landon Dezarn tossed in seven apiece, Elijah Bundy with six, and Aiden Wagers provided four off the bench for the Tigers.
Coach Glenn Gray’s team has some improvement to do from the charity stripe, as Clay County shot 21-39 from the free throw line. Had those been made, the Tigers maybe could have put away the Mountain Lions a tad sooner. “Overall, I thought we battled very hard,” said Coach Gray. “We didn’t have our best shooting performance, but we kept grinding, clawing for 2nd chance points. I loved our effort, we had numerous guys on the floor diving for loose balls. It was a good win for us, Pineville is a good ball club.”
Clay County now sits at 1-0 on the season and looks ahead to a matchup with Middlesboro, on December 2ndat Clay County. Tip is set for 7:30PM.
Hayden Harris – 26pts; Ethan Jackson – 12pts; Grayson Hooker – seven pts; Landon Dezarn – seven pts; Elijah Bundy – six pts; Aiden Wagers – four pts; Tate Rice – two pts.
