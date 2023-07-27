Reverend Earnest Smith, age 81, of Mill Creek Road passed away Wednesday, July 19th, at the St. Joseph London Hospital.
Earnest is survived by his wife, Judy Smith; and two daughters, Carol Napier and Rachael Sizemore, both of London.
Earnest is also survived by 5 stepchildren and 6 grandchildren. Also by these brothers and sisters: J B Smith, Jr., Jody Smith, Randall Smith, Susan Jones, Dewey Wayne Smith, Judy Mills, and Vicky Messer; and by many friends and family.
Services for Earnest were held on Monday, July 24th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenny Smith and Herman Mills officiating. Burial followed at the Swafford Cemetery on Otter Creek.
