The reward for a missing Big Creek man has been increased by his family.
Family members are now offering $2,500 for information leading to the return of David Campbell, 49. Campbell, who suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, was last seen on Thursday, October 22 near his home on Ky. 66.
Family members feel foul play may be involved in his disappearance.
Campbell was last seen near his home at noon and has not been heard from since.
Numerous searches of the area have been conducted with no luck on his whereabouts.
If you have seen David Campbell or have any information, please call 911 or contact family members at any of the following numbers: (606) 598-4149 or (606) 813-5343 or (606) 599-5959. Any tips will be kept confidential.
