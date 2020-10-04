Rhonda Gail Hoskins, 47, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 30th, at the Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville. 

Rhonda was born in Clay County, KY on November 6, 1972, a daughter of the late Irene (Mills) Eversole and Estill Hubbard. 

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Hoskins. 

Rhonda is survived by her son, Ronnie Lee Hoskins of Manchester; by her step-father, Clarence Eversole of Manchester; her sister, Tammy Hubbard of Manchester; and her 

three brothers: Bobby Hubbard of Manchester, Robbie Eversole of Manchester, and Estill Ray Hubbard of Tennessee. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Eversole Cemetery at Otter Creek. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, October 5th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

Service information

Oct 5
Visitation
Monday, October 5, 2020
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Oct 6
Service
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
