Rhonda Marie Sizemore, age 57 passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, May 28, 1963 in Oneida to Pearl and Bessie Phelps Stanley.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Jessica Sizemore, Gary Sizemore and his wife Georgina, Pearl Allen Sizemore and Loretta Helton and Larry Sizemore and his wife Rachel as well as her grandchildren: Allen, Shayann, Jasmine Charles, John, Preston Lambert, Tucker, Charles, Paige, Reilly, James, Aliyah, Neraeh, Kenneth Bray, Regina Reilly and T. J. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Jennifer Smith, Timmy Stanley, Ray Stanley, Gilbert Stanley, Norma Stanley and Bill Stanley and her mother: Bessie Stanley.
She is preceded in death by her father: Pearl Stanley, her brother: Larry Stanley and her grandsons: T. J. Reilly and James Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Rhonda Marie Sizemore will be conducted on Tuesday, May 18 at 3 PM at the Potters House Holiness Church. Jessie Henson and Gary Lawson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Lewis-Pace Cemetery in the Hog Skin Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 11:30 AM at the Potters House Holiness Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.