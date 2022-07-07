The family of the late Roger Rice thanked Superintendent Williams Sexton and the Clay County Board of Education recently for relocating their loved ones from the Hoskins Cemetery.
Brenda Rice, wife of the late Roger Rice, said, "I am speaking for my late husband Roger thanking the Superintendent and Board of Education for the respectful moving of the graves of five members of his family to the Rice Cemetery in Lyttleton."
Rice and several of his family members had been advocates of relocating their loved ones to their family cemetery.
"Their graves will now be taken car of...because of the delay he (Roger) was not able to see this come to pass. Now they were brought there and joined him as part of the Rice Family Cemetery."
