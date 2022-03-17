Richard "Deter" Wagers, 78, of Manchester, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 15th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. 

Deter was born in London, KY on April 15, 1943, a son of the late Irvine and Annie Smith Wagers. 

He is survived by his wife, Cheri Smith Wagers of Manchester; and his two daughters: Ruby Carol Cottongim and husband Michael of Paces Creek, and Ruth Ann Howard of Manchester. 

Deter is also survived by his brothers and sister: Tommy Wagers and wife Gennive, Bobby Joe Wagers, and Evelyn Wagers; by five grandchildren: Aaron Cottongim and wife Melissa, Samantha Jones and husband Sammy, Ashley Jones and fiancé Jr. Smith, Payton Howard and wife Jasmine, and Robert Howard; and nine great-grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, Deter was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Herman Wagers, Armond Wagers, Arnold Wagers, Vernon Wagers, Charles Wagers, Mae Combs, Irene Hatfield, Sarah Jane Sizemore, and Christine Sizemore. 

Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 18th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Woods Cemetery on Goose Rock. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 17th at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 17
Visitation
Thursday, March 17, 2022
7:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Mar 18
Service
Friday, March 18, 2022
2:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
