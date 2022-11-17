Richard Eddie Sester, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 16th, at the Hazard ARH Hospital in Hazard, KY.
Eddie was born in Oneida, KY on November 12, 1952, a son of the late Denny and Juanita Melton Sester.
Eddie is survived by his wife, Glenda Marcum Sester, his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Elisha Sester, and his granddaughters, Isabella and Sydney Sester, all of Manchester.
Also surviving are his brothers and sister: Kenneth Sester, David Sester and his wife Sherry, and Glenna Davidson and her husband James, all of Manchester; and by a host of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Sester.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow at the Marcum Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 19th at Britton Funeral Home.
