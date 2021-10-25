Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 22, 2021 at approximately 11:10 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Trent Richie, 28 of Belles Fork Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 421 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Deputy Brumley noted that the subject had suspected methamphetamine on his person along with showing through Clay County 911 that the subject was operating the motor vehicle on DUI Suspended License.
Trent Richie, 28 was charged with:
• Rear License Not Illuminated
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
• License to be in Possession
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified)
