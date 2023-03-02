Rick Bowling, age 51 departed this life on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, December 19, 1971 in Hyden, Kentucky to Palis Bowling and Helen Davidson Hughbanks. He was a teacher’s assistant and a member of the Panco Community Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Brittany Runion Bowling, his sons: Thomas Cody Bowling and Dustin Tyler Alex Bowling, his brother: Palis Junior Bowling and his sister: Misty Dawn Bowling and his father: Palis Bowling and his mother: Helen Hughbanks.
Funeral Services for Rick Bowling will be conducted on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12 PM at the Panco Community Church. Rev. Jerry Rice will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Hensley Cemetery in the Oneida Community.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday evening after 5 PM at the Panco Community Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.