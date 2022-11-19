Rick Lee Neal, age 62 of Manchester was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 18, 1960 to the late Eugene Marvin Neal and Martha Jane Napier Neal Sears and departed this life on November 8, 2022 in the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY. He was a member of Morgan Branch Baptist Church and enjoyed riding his 4- Wheeler, Hunting, Fishing, and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his father, a sister: Kathy Kraft preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years: Patricia Neal of Manchester; his mother: Martha Jane Sears of Manchester; 2 sons: Jody Cornett and Tonia Lynch of Cincinnati, OH, and Dennis Cornett of OH; 2 daughters: Cynthia Neal of Louisville, KY, and Regina Neal of London; 2 brothers: Randall Neal and Hazel West of West Union, OH, and Lonnie Neal of Amelia, OH; a sister: Mortisha Martin of Manchester; 13 grandchildren: Katie Kiser, Jordon Kiser, Ricky Neal, Skylee Napier, Kendal Napier, Cathy Napier, Donald Warren, Dean Warren, Elizabeth Neal, Jade Roberts, Jack Cornett, R J Cornett, and Kelly Cornett; and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Rick Neal will be conducted in the Morgan Branch Baptist Church on Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Scotty Jewell officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapel Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To the loving family of Mr. Rick Neal, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
