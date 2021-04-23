Mr. Ricky C. “Slick” Smith, age 58 departed this life on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, February 28, 1963 in Indianapolis, Indiana to J. C. and Lola Smith.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Kathy Wagers Smith, his sons: James Holman Smith and Michael Smith and his daughter: Mary Wagers and his grandchildren: Tyson Wagers, Kylee Butcher, Emberlyn Wagers, Aiden Wagers and Bently Hensley. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Vernon Ray Smith, Glenn Smith, J. C. Smith, Jr., Lola Ann Smith, Maggie Smith, Carla Bradshaw, Debbie Discon-Kuester, Vickie Discon, Jimmy Discon and Charlene Witt.
He is preceded in death by his parents: J. C. Smith and Barbara Tart and Polk Smith and Lola Smith, his brother: Roger Smith and his sister: Marlene Smith Thompson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Ricky C. “Slick” Smith will be conducted on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Ryan Smith and Troy Gray will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery in the Martins Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
