Ricky Darryl Williams, age 29 of Garrard passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, September 22, 1991 in Manchester to Randall and Gladys Roark Williams.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Quinton, Landon, Dominic and Tristan, his very special uncle that raised him as his own: Rufus Roark, his very special aunts: Mae Lawson and Elizabeth Smallwood and these brothers and sisters: Brenda Lawson and her fiancé Billy Henson, Martha Williams and her fiancé Willie Joe Henson, H. E. Williams and his wife Alicia, Arthur Williams and his fiancé Lilly Mae Collins, Marty Williams, Randy Williams and his fiancé Alicia Eversole, Albert Roark and his fiancé Tracy Eversole, Alex Williams and his wife Sidney, Randall Ray Williams and Blake Williams as well as his grandparents: Arthur and Nellie Williams, 9 nieces and 10 nephews that he loved dearly and his special friend Denver “Gabe” Napier and his father: Randall Williams.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Gladys Williams, his grandparents: Martin Jack Roark and Martha Roark and his aunts: Phronia Keller and Goldie Smith.
Funeral Services for Ricky Darryl Williams will be conducted on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 1 PM at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren. Rev. Charles Eversole, Rev. Paul Mitchell, Rev. Charles Hensley, and Rev. Roy Allen Eversole will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery in the Ashers Fork Community.
Visitation will be held on Thursday after 6 PM and on Friday at the Mud Lick Church of the Brethren.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
