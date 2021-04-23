Ricky Hoskins was born September 22, 1958 in Oneida, Kentucky; the son of the late Raymond Hoskins and Nicie Gray Hoskins. He was united in marriage to Charlene Bowling Hoskins who survives. He is also survived by his children Benny Ray Hoskins and wife Joanie of Paces Creek, Heather Renee Hoskins, Monica Hoskins Cornett and husband Brandon, Ricky Shawn Hoskins and fiancée Rachel Hundley, and Trevor Blake Hoskins and fiancée Ashley Cheek all of Manchester; siblings Phyllis Shepherd, Gelema Smith and husband Elbert, Dean Hoskins, Eddie Hoskins and wife Paulette, and Bruce Hoskins and wife Robin all of Manchester; grandchildren Bradley Hoskins, Johnothan Hoskins, Logan Hoskins, Skylar Isom, Zachary Isom, Savannah Hoskins, Haden Cornett, Carson Cornett, Hunter Hoskins, and Adalynn Grace Hoskins; plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law Bay Shepherd.
Ricky was a retired coal miner and of the Holiness faith.
Ricky Hoskins departed this life Wednesday, April 21, 2021 being 62 years, 6 months, and 30 days of age.
Funeral services for Ricky Hoskins will be conducted Monday at 12 noon at Ricky’s home at 499 Sam Bowling Road in Manchester, with Mark Bowling and Ted Eversole officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowling-Hoskins Cemetery in Manchester. The family of Ricky Hoskins will receive friends Sunday after 6 pm also at his home.
