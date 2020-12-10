Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Landry Collett, Deputy Justin Taylor, and shift Sgt. John Inman arrested Jamie Lee Riley age 41 of Ham Hollow Rd., Garrard, Ky early Thursday morning December 10, 2020 at approximately 12:41 AM. The arrest occurred off East Laurel Rd. in a business parking lot in London after Deputy Landry Collett's cruiser was nearly struck by a blue Chevrolet Cavalier that was backing in a parking lot. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence. In addition, the driver was found in possession of suspected meth amphetamine. Jamie Lee Riley was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; careless driving; failure to wear seatbelts; failure to produce insurance card; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; obstructed windshield. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
