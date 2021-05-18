On May 17, 2021 at approximately 1:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb arrested Heather Riley, 40 of Locust Street. The arrest occurred on Bales Creek Road when Deputies received complaints of a wrecked vehicle blocking the road way. Upon arrival, Deputies located the above mentioned subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence.
Heather Riley, 40 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
