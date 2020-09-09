Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 8, 2020 at approximately 9:00 PM Clay County Sheriff Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard along with Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Heather Riley, 39 of Bowling Street. The arrest occurred when Sgt. Gabbard and Deputy Smith received a complaint of a female that refused to leave a property on Memorial Drive. Upon arrival, Deputies came into contact with the above mentioned subject who was to be determined under the influence of intoxicants. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Heather Riley, 39 was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree
