MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 highway crews are ready to respond to the forecasted winter storm expected to impact the District 11 counties with freezing rain, snow and ice.
Weather forecasts call for the system arriving in the District 11 region late Sunday night lasting through Tuesday. The system is expected to begin as rain changing over to a wintry mix with the potential of ice accumulations of a half-inch or more for much of our area.
Damage to trees and power lines is likely – a condition that poses its own dangers to KYTC crews and can delay road response work. The potential for single-digit cold temperatures impacts the effectiveness of road salt which works best when temperatures are above the freezing point. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid any unnecessary travel over the next several days.
KYTC District 11 crews have spent time loading salt, sharpening chainsaws, and preparing equipment for an extended winter weather response.
During the storm, Kentucky Department of Highways crews will work 12-hour shifts, focusing on keeping high-priority state routes, such as interstates and parkways, passable. Crews then concentrate on heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. With the expected ice and arctic temperatures, Kentuckians should be prepared for several days of snow-covered roads.
Motorists should avoid unnecessary travel. If you must drive:
- remember to reduce your speed
