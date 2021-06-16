The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that a portion of U.S. 421 between mile point 16.600 (intersection at KY 3480 – Frog Level) and mile point 16.915 (Wendy’s) in Clay County will be closed starting Thursday, June 17.
Traffic will be detoured onto KY 3480 while detour signs and message boards will be placed to guide traffic to the detour and navigate the new traffic control patterns. A temporary traffic signal will be utilized to control traffic at the intersection of KY 3480 and U.S. 421.
A four-way stop condition will be placed at the intersection of U.S. 421 and KY 3480 to access the detour route. Local traffic needing to access property or businesses in the closed section of U.S. 421 will be permitted but no thru traffic. A temporary signal was put on flash on Monday, June 7 to allow traffic to get familiar with the new signal prior to being in effect on Thursday, June 17.
The closure is required for the ongoing construction project to widen and improve U.S. 421 / KY 80 from the intersection of U.S. 421 and KY 80 beginning at mile point 16.600 to mile point 15.4 (Dairy Queen). The closure will allow the contractor to construct a retaining wall, perform roadway excavation, construct a sanitary sewer, and construct a storm drainage system in the closed area. The closure / detour is expected to be in effect until November 2021.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.