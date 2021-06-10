This week we take a look at Ky. 2000 from Martin's Creek to Flat Creek.  If you take this drive be aware that the two-lane road merges into a smaller road.  This was a beautiful drive and in places reminded me of Cade's Cove in Tennessee.  Hope you enjoy another scenic drive in our beautiful county--Mark Hoskins.

Photo 1

Martin's Creek Church gym.
Photo 2

Martin's Creek Church
Photo 3
Photo 4
Photo 5
Photo 6
Photo 7
Photo 8

Flat Creek voting booth
Photo 9
Photo 10

I didn't see any elk, but the area has quite a few I'm told!
Photo 11
Photo 12
