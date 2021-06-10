This week we take a look at Ky. 2000 from Martin's Creek to Flat Creek. If you take this drive be aware that the two-lane road merges into a smaller road. This was a beautiful drive and in places reminded me of Cade's Cove in Tennessee. Hope you enjoy another scenic drive in our beautiful county--Mark Hoskins.
Road Less Travelled
- Photos by Mark Hoskins
