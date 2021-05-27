The Road Less Travelled takes a look at Ky. 687 from the U.S. 421 intersection in Manchester to the Laurel County line.  This is beautiful country and well worth a drive if you haven't been on this road before or not in a while.  Hope you enjoy!

BN7C4042.jpg
BN7C4045.jpg
BN7C4049.jpg
BN7C4052.jpg
BN7C4053.jpg
BN7C4055.jpg
BN7C4057.jpg
BN7C4059.jpg
BN7C4061.jpg
BN7C4065.jpg
BN7C4066.jpg
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you