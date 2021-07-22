This week we take a look at Ky. 11 from the junction of U.S. 421 to the Knox County line.  Hope you enjoy!

Photo 1
Photo 2
Photo 3
Photo 4
Photo 5
Photo 6
Photo 7
Photo 8
Photo 9
Photo 10
Photo 14
Photo 11
Photo 12
Photo 13
Photo 18
Photo 19
Photo 17
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you