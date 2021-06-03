Ky. 3478 (Robinson Creek) off U.S. 421 at Burning Springs.  This was a road I have actually never been on before.  Robinson Creek was beautiful, one of the most beautiful areas I've ever seen in Clay County.  Hope you enjoy these photos as much as I do bringing them to you.--Mark Hoskins

BN7C4075.jpg
BN7C4077.jpg
BN7C4079.jpg
BN7C4081.jpg
BN7C4083.jpg
BN7C4085.jpg
BN7C4087.jpg
BN7C4090.jpg
BN7C4093.jpg
BN7C4095.jpg
BN7C4100.jpg
BN7C4101.jpg
BN7C4073.jpg
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you