The Goose Rock/Brightshade/Asher's Fork area is highlighted in this week's adventure. Ky. 1524 runs many miles and you can go across the mountain to Ky. 66 at Red Bird. The first thing I noticed was how many old stores that were located on the road. Pay attention in the photos as two of the old stores has old rusted metal signs for Chesterfield Cigarettes, Pepsi Cola, Lucky Strikes and what may be Dr. Drake's Penny Cough Syrup. I hope you enjoy-- Mark Hoskins
