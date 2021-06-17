The Goose Rock/Brightshade/Asher's Fork area is highlighted in this week's adventure.  Ky. 1524 runs many miles and you can go across the mountain to Ky. 66 at Red Bird.  The first thing I noticed was how many old stores that were located on the road.  Pay attention in the photos as two of the old stores has old rusted metal signs for Chesterfield Cigarettes, Pepsi Cola, Lucky Strikes and what may be Dr. Drake's Penny Cough Syrup.  I hope you enjoy-- Mark Hoskins

BN7C4209.jpg
BN7C4211.jpg
BN7C4213.jpg
BN7C4215.jpg
BN7C4217.jpg
BN7C4218.jpg
BN7C4224.jpg
BN7C4226.jpg
BN7C4228.jpg
BN7C4230.jpg
BN7C4232.jpg
BN7C4234.jpg
BN7C4238.jpg
BN7C4240.jpg
BN7C4241.jpg
BN7C4243.jpg
BN7C4245.jpg
BN7C4247.jpg
BN7C4249.jpg
BN7C4251.jpg
BN7C4259.jpg
