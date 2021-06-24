This week we take a look at a very historic part of our county-Sexton's Creek.  Ky. 1350 runs from the junction of U.S. 421 to Island City in Owsley County.  A lot of history comes from this area and it features a very historic home.  I must say the drive on Ky. 1350 is very beautiful and I encourage you take a drive for yourself.  Thanks for making Road Less Travelled a popular feature each week--Publisher Mark Hoskins.

IMG_7390.jpg
IMG_7393.jpg

The Chestnutburg Post Office

IMG_7395.jpg

The Chestnut House

IMG_7399.jpg
IMG_7401.jpg

Cabin belonging to Old Joe Clark's son

IMG_7403.jpg

Current Sexton's Creek Post Office

IMG_7405.jpg

The old Sexton's Creek Post Office

IMG_7411.jpg

The old, old Sexton's Creek Post Office

IMG_7409.jpg
IMG_7415.jpg

Robert Clark Lodge

IMG_7417.jpg
IMG_7421.jpg
IMG_7419.jpg
