This week we take a look at a very historic part of our county-Sexton's Creek. Ky. 1350 runs from the junction of U.S. 421 to Island City in Owsley County. A lot of history comes from this area and it features a very historic home. I must say the drive on Ky. 1350 is very beautiful and I encourage you take a drive for yourself. Thanks for making Road Less Travelled a popular feature each week--Publisher Mark Hoskins.
The Chestnutburg Post Office
The Chestnut House
Cabin belonging to Old Joe Clark's son
Current Sexton's Creek Post Office
The old Sexton's Creek Post Office
The old, old Sexton's Creek Post Office
Robert Clark Lodge
