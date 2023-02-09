(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – Pack your bags, the Lady Tigers will be on the road for four consecutive games, as Clay County will travel to Whitley County, Leslie County, Corbin, and South Laurel for some very, very strong matchups against tough competition. Below, each contest will be previewed.
Whitley County – The Lady Colonels (5-13) will likely be the easiest of the road trip’s for Clay County, but in no way should the Lady Tigers overlook Whitley County. Despite their record, this group plays hard, physical basketball. The Lady Tigers previously defeated Whitley in Manchester, 57-52 to open the 2022-2023 season. Can the Lady Tigers slow down leading scorer Jonna Rice (8.4ppg)? Time will tell. Tip is scheduled for February 9th, 7:30PM, at Whitley County High School.
Leslie County – The Lady Eagles (14-7) are rated as the 2nd ranked team in the 14th region and are fresh off a 49-43 win over the top team in the 13th, North Laurel. It’s safe to say, Leslie County means business. Led by the strong scoring of Courtney Hoskins (17.7ppg) and Emma Napier (12.5ppg), the Lady Eagles can score in a hurry. Iris Napier (7.8ppg) and Eden Melton (5.2ppg) help round things out. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 10th, at Leslie County High School.
Corbin – The defending region champs will play host to the Lady Tigers in this one, and Clay County certainly has their work cut out. The Lady Redhounds (16-6) are senior-less and led by Kallie Housley (16.5ppg). Kylie Clem (16.0ppg) and Darcie Anderson (11.7ppg) help form one of the region’s top scoring trio’s, and it has certainly produced wins. Clay County will need to play its best offensive game to date. Tip is scheduled for 2:30PM, February 11th, at Corbin High School.
South Laurel – The Lady Cardinals (15-11) aren’t the powerhouse they typically are, but you can never count them out. Coach Chris Souder and co. will be more than ready for the Lady Tigers to stroll in, and as will leading scorer Emily Cox (18.0ppg). Peyton Mabe (11.2ppg) and Shelbie Mills (11.4ppg) help round out the Lady Cardinals offense and will be a tough challenge for the Lady Tigers to overcome. A win over the Lady Cards’ could set the tone for a strong postseason, if Clay can pull it off. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, February 13th, at South Laurel High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.