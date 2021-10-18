Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on October 18, 2021 at approximately 3:13 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Ricky Roark, 46 of Locust Street. The arrest occurred on Hillywood Lake Road when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject passed out in a car on someone’s property. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley made contact with the subject and through investigation it was determined that the subject was manifestly under the influence of intoxicants. Also, it was noted that a plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine was located. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Ricky Roark, was charged with:
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.