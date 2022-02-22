(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Mountaineers are moving on to the semi-finals in the 2022 49th district boys’ tournament after defeating Red Bird 78-44 in Manchester on Monday night. Oneida brought a balanced scoring attack to thwart their cross-county rival in Red Bird.
Oneida was led by Jerrod Roark, who finished with 21 points. Isaiah Marcum contributed with 10 points, while Andrew Smith and Canaan Tyree added 11 points each. Kazim Faisal tossed in eight, while Austin Lewis added four points. For Red Bird, Mark Ngulunga led the way pacing the offense with 13 points. Juan Bynum added 10, Joel Manwell eight, Victoire Ilunga five, and Nahom Sintayena four. OBI will now play top-seed North Laurel Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
