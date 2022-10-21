Clay County native Sam Roark has been nominated along with Eight Daze Sober and Kentucky Music Mafia for two awards at the upcoming Josie Music Awards Sunday at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, TN.
Roark has been nominated for Single of the Year for her song “Whiskey” and the Fan Choice Award.
Roark has been a life-long resident of Clay County and moved to Nashville six years ago to start work as a full-time singer and songwriter.
The nominations are a huge accomplishment and another way to put her hometown in a positive light, she says.
“It’s absolutely an honor to be recognized for these nominations and to be among the greatest major independent artists in the industry,” she said. “But I’m even more proud to represent my hometown and the passion we have for music in these mountains.”
Of the two awards, the Fans Choice nomination is special, she said.
“The Fan Choice nomination means the most to me because it is not just for country music but is awarded to one artist across all genres,” she said. “My friends, fans, and family who support my journey helped get this nomination and my personal backstory and work in drug recovery has helped me standout enough to be recognized.”
The road to fame hasn’t been an easy one for Roark. She had to overcome a drug addiction as a teenager.
“After overcoming the odds of a terrible teenage drug addiction, I focused on music to help myself heal and stay sober,” she said. “I wanted to make music that people can relate to and identify with, which has put me on my path to finally chase my dreams in music.”
Success hasn’t changed Sam Roark. She knows where her roots lay and the struggles she’s had to overcome.
“I am a product of the amazing work that Kentucky Drug Court has invested in and I’m grateful for my second chance at life, as it has given me purpose in music,” she said. “And I’m beyond grateful to be checking off a bucket list dream of mine.”
