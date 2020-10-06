Having a reliable getaway car is a must when committing a robbery, or at least you would think it would be. That wasn’t the case early Sunday morning as two people accused of robbing a store were located on the parkway in a broken-down vehicle.
Clay County 911 dispatch received a call early Sunday morning from Sibert’s Grocery on Ky. 80 at Horse Creek saying they had been robbed.
The caller gave a description of the vehicle, a 2011 silver Chevrolet car. Deputy sheriff Coty Arnold was on patrol and received a call about a stranded vehicle on the parkway. When he arrived he discovered it was the vehicle used in the robbery and both occupants were inside.
Jacob Jones, 22, of Manchester, and Kelsey Root, 20, of London, were charged with robbery 2nd after Deputy Arnold found a backpack in the vehicle that had the money bag from the robbery inside.
