Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards charged Ronald L. Jones with six counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim regarding a pursuit initiated by Kentucky State Police on Thursday morning October 8, 2020 at approximately 9:50 AM. The charges resulted following troopers and deputies pursuit of a bank robbery suspect(from a reported robbery at a bank in Williamsburg earlier)driving a gray colored Dodge Durango. At one point during the pursuit Laurel deputies deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop the pursuit, however the suspect drove his vehicle in the direction of six deputies there at KY 192 and KY 312 , 8 miles west of London, endangering the lives of all six officers. Ronald L. Jones age 34 of Gray, KY was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center on numerous other state charges related to the robbery and pursuit.

