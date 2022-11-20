Robert A. Pennington, age 77 departed this life on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Advent Health Manchester. He was born on Thursday, October 4, 1945 in Manchester, Kentucky to Lawrence and Viola (Philpot) Pennington.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Richard Pennington and Jennifer Nicole Pennington McKinney and these grandchildren: Devin Lawrence Pennington, Mason McKinney, Morgan Pennington, Camiya Pennington, Jakira Pennington. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Carl Pennington, Ethel Martin, Majorie Daise and Harrison Pennington.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Viola Pennington and his daughter: Carla V. Pennington.
There will be no services at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.