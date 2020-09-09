Robert Barton Potter, Jr., age 63 departed this life on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was born on Thursday, May 16, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky to Robert Barton Potter, Sr. and Christine Bates Potter.
He leaves to mourn his passing his aunt and uncle: Betty and James Garrison of Manchester, his aunt: Shirley Eaton of Hopkinsville and his brother-in-law: James Phillips of Lebanon Junction as well as several cousins and other family and friends including Beverly Craft and her husband Robert Wayne and John “Shag” Garrison.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert Barton Potter, Sr. and Christine Potter, his sister: Janet Potter Phillips, his grandparents: Jim and Carrie Potter, Archie and Iva Bates, his uncle General Bates and aunt Joyce Bates, and his aunts Virginia “Susie” McCarty and Nancy Turner.
Services for Robert Barton Potter, Jr. will be conducted on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 4 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest next to his parents in the Potter Cemetery in Manchester.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 2:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
