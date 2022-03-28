Robert "Bobby" Hacker, 48, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 23rd, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Bobby was born in Corbin, KY on January 24, 1974, a son of Robert Hacker and the late Allie Allen Hacker.
He is survived by his father, Robert Hacker of Manchester; and by two daughters: Courtney Hacker Fisk, and Haley Hacker, both of Dry Ridge.
Bobby is also survived by his sister, Judy Morgan and husband Kenneth of Fredericksburg, VA; his brother-in-law, Critt Smith of Manchester; and by two grandchildren: Blake Fisk and Robert Clint.
In addition to his mother, Bobby was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 28th at the Cottongim Cemetery in Manchester, with Steve Davis officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.