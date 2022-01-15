Robert Hibbard Eversole age 89 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday - January 13, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He was the Widower of Cora Eversole, the father of Stacy Eversole and wife Rosaleen and David Eversole and wife Cindy. the grandfather of Charlie Eversole, Paul Eversole, Samuel Eversole, Brittany Eversole, Bridgett Eversole and Raine Eversole, he is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and his best friends; Terry Smith, George Smith and Jennifer Smith. Funeral services for Robert Hibbard Eversole will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday - January 19, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Charles Eversole and Rev. Roy Eversole presiding. Burial will follow in the Harris Cemetery in the Otter Creek Community. The family of Robert Hibbard Eversole will receive friends and loved ones after 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday - January 18, 2022 at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
7:00PM-8:00PM
7:00PM-8:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 19
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
2:00PM
2:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.