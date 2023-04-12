Robert M. Darnold, age 70 departed this life on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, May 4, 1952 in Manchester, Kentucky to Rufus and Mary (Collins) Osborne. He was a surface coal miner.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Michael Darnold and wife Michelle and David Darnold and one grandchild: Holly Darnold. Also surviving are these sisters and brother: Michelle Good, Rocky Osborne, and Ashley Osborne.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Rufus and Mary Osborne and his wife: Joyce Darnold.
Graveside Funeral Services for Robert M. Darnold will be conducted on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 1 PM at the Polly Marcum Cemetery. Rev. Tim Finley will be officiating. Burial will be at the Polly Marcum Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.