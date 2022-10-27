Robert P. Goforth of Florence SC, widower of the late Clella M. Goforth departed this life on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the age of 92 years old.
He was the son of the late Charlie and Cora Goforth of Manchester, KY and was born on Saturday, July 12, 1930. Robert is survived by his 2 brothers William and Albert Lee Goforth and was preceded in passing by his 3 sisters, Georgia Woods, Mary Eden and Minnie Grubb, and his twin brother Benjamin F. Goforth.
Robert is survived by two sons, Robert C. Goforth (Andrea Goforth) Florence, SC and John R. Goforth (Robin Goforth) Patrick Springs, VA. Five Grandchildren, Starre Coleman of Batesville MS (Tommy Coleman), Joshua Goforth, US Navy (Lyric Goforth), Robby Wink, US Air Force (Sarah Wink), Jamie Wink, Patrick Springs VA and Jodi Goforth Liberty University. He also is survived by five Great Grandchildren, Carly Lambert (Alex Lambert) of Batesville, MS, Lynzi Coleman of Batesville MS and Jim Tom Coleman of Batesville, MS, Colton Wink & Ava Wink of Felton, DE
He graduated from the University of Cincinnati. Robert retired from the Stolle Corporation (Alcoa Aluminum) after 30 plus years of service. Robert was a veteran of the Korean War by serving in the US Air Force.
He also leaves behind a host of Friends and cherished Family members. Robert was one who never met a stranger and was one who always saw and chose to highlight the good in all he met.
A memorial service for Mr. Robert P. Goforth will be conducted on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Clella M. Goforth in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
